Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. Invests $6.05 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,144 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $6,047,000. Netflix comprises about 1.5% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

Netflix Stock Down 1.6 %

NFLX opened at $241.16 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $107.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.01 and a 200-day moving average of $267.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

