WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
WidePoint Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of NYSE WYY opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $6.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $23.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.03.
WidePoint Company Profile
