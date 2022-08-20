WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised WhiteHorse Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.25.

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $16.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is currently 127.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 48,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $785,000. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

