Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $135.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Westlake from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Westlake from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Westlake from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Westlake from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of WLK opened at $104.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. Westlake has a 1 year low of $80.47 and a 1 year high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.20.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.38%.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $1,867,863.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Westlake by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,978,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,985,000 after buying an additional 1,248,590 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,498,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,297,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $160,087,000 after buying an additional 588,163 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Westlake by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,029,000 after buying an additional 524,828 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Westlake by 11,632.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 356,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,595,000 after buying an additional 353,151 shares during the period.

About Westlake

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.