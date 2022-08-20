Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $17.00.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Rattler Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

NASDAQ RTLR opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTLR. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rattler Midstream by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Rattler Midstream by 359.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 64,729 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Rattler Midstream by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rattler Midstream by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 66,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 23,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

