Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Welbilt Stock Performance

Welbilt has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBT. CWM LLC bought a new position in Welbilt in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Welbilt by 1,581.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 1,248.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

