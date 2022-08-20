Waves Enterprise 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $393,185.00 (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0699 or 0.00000335 BTC on major exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and $393,185.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

