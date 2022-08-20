Watches of Switzerland Group’s (WOSG) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,180 ($14.26) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Watches of Switzerland Group alerts:

Watches of Switzerland Group Stock Performance

Watches of Switzerland Group stock opened at GBX 863 ($10.43) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,104.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 820.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 993.29. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 52 week low of GBX 722.80 ($8.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,600 ($19.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.10.

About Watches of Switzerland Group

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. The company offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and insurance services for fashion and classic watches and jewelry. It operates 131 showrooms in the United Kingdom and 40 showrooms in the United States, as well as through seven transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.