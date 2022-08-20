Warp Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $94,931.57 (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 52.5% against the U.S. dollar. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $94,931.57 and approximately $5.14 million worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for about $20.31 or 0.00096137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000090 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009029 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance.

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

