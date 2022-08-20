Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,306 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 0.9% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,481,935 shares of company stock valued at $206,295,199. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.02. 7,639,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,490,532. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.65. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $375.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

