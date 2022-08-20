Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Lifted by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519,675 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,776 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.4% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $115,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Visa stock opened at $212.82 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $402.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

