Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-$0.24 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $317.00 million-$331.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $328.38 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 925,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.72. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 312.60 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.98.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.62 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $175,009.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,833.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $628,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $603,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $454,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

