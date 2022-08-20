VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
VEON opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.91 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37.
VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter.
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
