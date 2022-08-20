VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

VEON Price Performance

VEON opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.91 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VEON

VEON Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in VEON by 24.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,692 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 105,694 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VEON during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP bought a new stake in VEON during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,939,000. Exor Capital LLP lifted its position in VEON by 13.5% during the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 120,785,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in VEON by 891.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 704,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

