Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.12) EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.29.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of VTYX stock opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. Equities research analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. 62.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

