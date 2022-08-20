Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYXGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.12) EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.29.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of VTYX stock opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. Equities research analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. 62.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

