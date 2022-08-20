Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VTWRF shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vantage Towers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Vantage Towers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vantage Towers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vantage Towers from €35.50 ($36.22) to €34.00 ($34.69) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Vantage Towers alerts:

Vantage Towers Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VTWRF opened at $28.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.32. Vantage Towers has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $37.05.

About Vantage Towers

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.