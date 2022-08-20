Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded down $5.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $388.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,899,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,535,485. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.14. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

