USDEX Trading Down 1.6% This Week (USDEX)

USDEX (USDEX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, USDEX has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. USDEX has a market capitalization of $408,647.11 and $65,371.00 worth of USDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDEX coin can now be bought for $1.08 or 0.00005050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDEX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,294.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003745 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00127321 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00032908 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00099823 BTC.

USDEX Profile

USDEX is a coin.

Buying and Selling USDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “USDEX is a stablecoin, a tokenized US dollar made available by innovator eToro. Like other stablecoins, USDEX bridges the gap between traditional fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies, taking the features of both and creating something new with the advantages of each. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.