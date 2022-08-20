United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. United Security Bancshares has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $123.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBFO. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,572,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 11.3% during the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 467,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 47,597 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 19.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

