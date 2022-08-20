United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Trading 1.2% Higher

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.84 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.72 ($0.02). 1,697,991 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 2,371,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

United Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £11.09 million and a PE ratio of 172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.17.

Insider Activity at United Oil & Gas

In other United Oil & Gas news, insider Peter Dunne acquired 585,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £40,971.56 ($49,506.48).

About United Oil & Gas

United Oil & Gas Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, other countries in Europe, and Latin America. The company holds interests in the Abu Sennan concession located in the Western Desert region of onshore Egypt; the Maria license located in the Central North Sea, and the Walton Morant license located in offshore Jamaica.

Featured Articles

