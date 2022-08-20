UNICORN Token (UNI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11,279.05

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. UNICORN Token has a total market cap of $11,279.05 and approximately $1.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNICORN Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00032671 BTC.
- Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000144 BTC.
- Peony (PNY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000141 BTC.
- Mint Club (MINT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000101 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005106 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.
- Parachute (PAR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About UNICORN Token
UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.
UNICORN Token Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
