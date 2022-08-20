Ultiledger (ULT) Market Capitalization Reaches $20.65 Million

Ultiledger (ULT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. One Ultiledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Ultiledger has a total market cap of $20.65 million and $8,313.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004732 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,132.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003711 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00126339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00032617 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00101128 BTC.

About Ultiledger

Ultiledger is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,836,429,509 coins. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio. The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io. The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io.

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

