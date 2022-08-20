UDR (NYSE:UDR) PT Raised to $57.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UDR. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UDR from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised UDR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.39.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of UDR opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average of $51.26. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

UDR Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of UDR

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 316.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in UDR by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in UDR by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in UDR by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in UDR by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in UDR by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.