UBS Group Lowers Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Price Target to GBX 1,116

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from GBX 1,190 ($14.38) to GBX 1,116 ($13.48) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,630 ($19.70) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Smith & Nephew from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,396.00.

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.63.

Smith & Nephew Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Smith & Nephew

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.288 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after buying an additional 25,677 shares in the last quarter. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Articles

