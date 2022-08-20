UBS Group Lowers Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Price Target to GBX 1,116

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2022

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNNGet Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from GBX 1,190 ($14.38) to GBX 1,116 ($13.48) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,630 ($19.70) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Smith & Nephew from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,396.00.

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.63.

Smith & Nephew Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.288 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Institutional Trading of Smith & Nephew

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after buying an additional 25,677 shares in the last quarter. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.