UBS Group Downgrades Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $175.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $165.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Snowflake from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $325.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $216.26.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $153.94 on Tuesday. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.03. The company has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of -72.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Infini Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 110.0% in the second quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 585.7% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth $259,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.4% in the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Snowflake by 4.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 309,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,040,000 after buying an additional 13,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

