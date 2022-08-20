UBS Group Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 4,300 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on RIO. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($75.28) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,800 ($58.00) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 5,350 ($64.64) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($72.50) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,344.62 ($64.58).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,911.50 ($59.35) on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £79.59 billion and a PE ratio of 551.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,918.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,444.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 221.63 ($2.68) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 87.14%.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, for a total transaction of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

