Tushar Misra Sells 1,879 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) insider Tushar Misra sold 1,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $13,340.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,034.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $14.80.

Institutional Trading of Mersana Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,606,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,663,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,026,000 after buying an additional 2,141,643 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $4,665,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $3,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRSN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

