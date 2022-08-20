Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Trading Up 5.9%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) rose 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.47 and last traded at $25.40. Approximately 50,534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,002,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.72.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.62.
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
