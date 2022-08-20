Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Trading Up 5.9%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) rose 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.47 and last traded at $25.40. Approximately 50,534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,002,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.72.

Turquoise Hill Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Turquoise Hill Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,580,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,272,000 after purchasing an additional 179,169 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter valued at $801,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter valued at $2,101,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 57.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 51,018 shares during the period. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

