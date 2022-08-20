Truepoint Inc. Sells 1,096 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Truepoint Inc. cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,407 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.42. 19,485,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,176,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $55.71.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

