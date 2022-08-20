TRAVA.FINANCE 24-Hour Volume Tops $156,483.00 (TRAVA)

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TRAVA.FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $336,593.12 and approximately $156,483.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded down 19.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004757 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002110 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.33 or 0.00786548 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About TRAVA.FINANCE
TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 701,895,488 coins.
Buying and Selling TRAVA.FINANCE
