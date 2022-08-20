Tradition Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 101.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,437 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $10,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.61. 841,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,010. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $55.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.78.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.