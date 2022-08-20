Toncoin (TON) Price Reaches $1.17 on Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00005559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Toncoin has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $1.43 billion and $2.23 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004749 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001593 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002123 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00785596 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Toncoin Coin Profile
Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.
Buying and Selling Toncoin
