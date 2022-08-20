Toncoin (TON) Price Reaches $1.17 on Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00005559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Toncoin has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $1.43 billion and $2.23 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00785596 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

