Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) Shares Down 0.9%

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.86 and last traded at $32.90. Approximately 7,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 34,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.19.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,805,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,675,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 287,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 32,962 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,152,000. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 191,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter.

