ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TDUP. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on ThredUp from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ThredUp from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ThredUp from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Get ThredUp alerts:

ThredUp Price Performance

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.53. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Insider Activity

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.04 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 41.55%. ThredUp’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ThredUp will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian Friedman sold 15,503 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $62,167.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,178.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sean Sobers sold 6,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $26,606.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,281.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian Friedman sold 15,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $62,167.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,421 shares in the company, valued at $198,178.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,323 shares of company stock worth $250,852. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in ThredUp by 52,547.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.