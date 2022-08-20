Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.04.

Thoughtworks Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of Thoughtworks stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a PE ratio of -25.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.00. Thoughtworks has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $34.43.

Insider Activity at Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.09 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. Thoughtworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $29,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,168.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $114,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Thoughtworks by 548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Thoughtworks by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About Thoughtworks



Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.



