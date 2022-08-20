The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Compass (NYSE:COMP) Target Price to $7.50

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.50 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Compass from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Compass from $5.00 to $4.20 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Compass in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Compass in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compass has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.96.

NYSE:COMP opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. Compass has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $17.21.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 63.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Compass will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Danielle J. Wilkie sold 33,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $135,496.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Danielle J. Wilkie sold 33,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $135,496.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Joseph Sirosh sold 78,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $288,049.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 328,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,511.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,205 shares of company stock worth $713,226. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

