TEN Price Down 19.5% Over Last Week (TENFI)

TEN (TENFI) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. TEN has a total market capitalization of $601,787.89 and $24,699.00 worth of TEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TEN has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00776603 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

TEN Coin Profile

TEN’s total supply is 256,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,984,643 coins. TEN’s official Twitter account is @tenfinance.

