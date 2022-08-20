TEN Price Down 19.5% Over Last Week (TENFI)

TEN (TENFI) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. TEN has a total market capitalization of $601,787.89 and $24,699.00 worth of TEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TEN has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00776603 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
TEN Coin Profile
TEN’s total supply is 256,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,984,643 coins. TEN’s official Twitter account is @tenfinance.
