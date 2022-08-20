Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 215 ($2.60) and last traded at GBX 216.50 ($2.62). 25,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 30,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 217 ($2.62).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.23) target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Ten Entertainment Group alerts:

Ten Entertainment Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 226.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 243.94. The firm has a market cap of £148.29 million and a PE ratio of 3,608.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 615.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Ten Entertainment Group Company Profile

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,101 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides family entertainment space, soft plays, laser tag arenas, karaoke rooms, escape rooms, pool tables, and amusement machines.

Featured Articles

