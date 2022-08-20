Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,451 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 145,945 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 0.6% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Target were worth $103,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Target by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 557 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Target by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Target by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Target by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,835 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,154,000 after buying an additional 20,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,018 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.23.

Target Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE:TGT traded down $6.01 on Friday, hitting $167.04. 4,996,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,306,393. The company has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.58.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.