Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $96.87 million for the quarter.

Tarena International Price Performance

Tarena International stock remained flat at $6.34 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,424. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. Tarena International has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of -0.57.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tarena International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.