Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEDU opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $71.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of -0.57. Tarena International has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.87 million for the quarter.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

