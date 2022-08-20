Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80-3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.91. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$6.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.88 billion. Tapestry also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.80-$3.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $36.83. 4,768,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,199,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.57.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

Tapestry announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 9,680.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,956 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Tapestry by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,951 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Tapestry by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.