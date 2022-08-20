Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Trading Down 2.6 %
Taitron Components stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $4.97.
Taitron Components Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%.
Taitron Components Company Profile
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taitron Components (TAIT)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.