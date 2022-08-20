TaaS Tops 24-Hour Volume of $762.00 (TAAS)

TaaS (TAAS) traded down 20.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One TaaS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TaaS has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.82 million and $762.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004732 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,134.82 or 0.99997567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003696 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00126255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00032548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00101120 BTC.

TaaS Coin Profile

TaaS (CRYPTO:TAAS) is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund.

TaaS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars.

