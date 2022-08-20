Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $440.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $401.73.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $363.00 on Tuesday. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17. The company has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $333.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total transaction of $5,647,202.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,223,171.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,582,165.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,579 shares of company stock valued at $23,155,369. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,268,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,077,000 after acquiring an additional 447,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,510,386,000 after acquiring an additional 417,496 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,105,000 after acquiring an additional 361,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 48.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,081,000 after acquiring an additional 353,668 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.