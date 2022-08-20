Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. Symbolic Logic has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 million, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55.

Institutional Trading of Symbolic Logic

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Symbolic Logic stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Symbolic Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Symbolic Logic at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

