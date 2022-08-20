Swarm City Tops One Day Volume of $25.00 (SWT)

Swarm City (SWT) traded down 20.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last week, Swarm City has traded 99.5% higher against the US dollar. One Swarm City coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $344,572.15 and $25.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,288.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003707 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00126944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00032680 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00101607 BTC.

Swarm City Coin Profile

Swarm City (SWT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times.

Swarm City Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

