Swap (XWP) Market Cap Achieves $70,252.37

Swap (XWP) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 20th. Swap has a total market cap of $70,252.37 and $66.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Swap has traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 15,631,619 coins. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Swap

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

