Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an underperform rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Stratasys from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stratasys from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stratasys from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.17.
Stratasys Stock Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $42.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average is $21.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys
About Stratasys
Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stratasys (SSYS)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.