Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an underperform rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Stratasys from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stratasys from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stratasys from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.17.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $42.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average is $21.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,173,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,980,000 after buying an additional 408,157 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at $107,522,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,411,000 after purchasing an additional 313,233 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,690,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,911,000 after purchasing an additional 554,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,554,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,906,000 after purchasing an additional 30,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

