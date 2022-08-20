StockNews.com Upgrades NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

NEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.30.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 2.01. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $258,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,674.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 23,500 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $258,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,674.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 26,090 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $286,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 334,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 197,690 shares of company stock worth $2,324,360 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 18,079 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,590,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,379,000 after purchasing an additional 33,503 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

