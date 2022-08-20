StockNews.com Lowers Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Party City Holdco from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
Party City Holdco Stock Performance
Shares of PRTY stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. Party City Holdco has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $232.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTY. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Party City Holdco Company Profile
Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Party City Holdco (PRTY)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.