StockNews.com Lowers Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Party City Holdco from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of PRTY stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. Party City Holdco has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $232.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55.

Party City Holdco ( NYSE:PRTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 32.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Party City Holdco will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTY. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

